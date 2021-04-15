Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortis were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 203.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

