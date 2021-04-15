Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $150.88 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $310.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,590 shares of company stock worth $53,721,945 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

