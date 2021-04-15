McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

