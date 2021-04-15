LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($79.50).

LXS opened at €61.70 ($72.59) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.60. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

