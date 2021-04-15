UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €67.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.60 ($76.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €26.24 ($30.87) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.38.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

