Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

