Norges Bank Invests $55.68 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 712,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXRH opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

