Norges Bank Takes $54.82 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 758,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in South State by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in South State by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

