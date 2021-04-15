Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,810 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,756,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,996,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

