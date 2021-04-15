Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £147.85

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £147.85 ($193.17).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £152.90 ($199.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.41. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of £143.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

