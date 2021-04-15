Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

