Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

