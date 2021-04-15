NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 5,797.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,797.70 ($75.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NXT opened at GBX 8,060 ($105.30) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,813.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,147.67. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.35.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

