Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NCR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

