Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 236,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,502 shares of company stock valued at $697,435. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

QUOT stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

