Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 5,797.70

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,797.70 ($75.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 8,060 ($105.30) on Monday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,813.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,147.67.

In other news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

