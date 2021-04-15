Craig A. Barbarosh Sells 9,000 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

