Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David L. Kemmerly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $276.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.62. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

