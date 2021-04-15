(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of (MKGAY) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

(MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

