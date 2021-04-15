Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

