Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.02 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.47% of FirstCash worth $71,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Motco bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

