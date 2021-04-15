Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,156,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.59 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.