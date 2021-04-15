Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

