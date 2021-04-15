Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 83,600 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ProAssurance worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

