Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 207.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $617.60 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

