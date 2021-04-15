Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $86.09. Approximately 10,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,063,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

