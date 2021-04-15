Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 4.3%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 287,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.62 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 429,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

