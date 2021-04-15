Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

