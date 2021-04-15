Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Drops By 68.1%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

