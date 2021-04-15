Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.45 and last traded at $237.92. 3,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,141,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.96 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.23.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.