5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

FPLSF stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $293.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.36.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter.

FPLSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

