Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Expands By 120.8%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olympus in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Olympus has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

