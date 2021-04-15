AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $57.95. Approximately 3,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,565,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AerCap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

