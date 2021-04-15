IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.51

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $581.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IDT by 3,796.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in IDT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.