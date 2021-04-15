Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at CIBC

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$0.83.

TSE:SGY opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

