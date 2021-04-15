Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at CIBC

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$0.83.

TSE:SGY opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

