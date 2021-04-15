Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7903828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

