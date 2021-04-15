Cardiol Therapeutics’ (CRDL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.30 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE:CRDL opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$137.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

