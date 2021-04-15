Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 5963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Several research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 305,310 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.