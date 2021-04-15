MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.13.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG opened at C$6.84 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.79.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.