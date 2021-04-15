Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $25.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 260.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

