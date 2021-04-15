AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. AAP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About AAP
