AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. AAP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Get AAP alerts:

About AAP

AAP, Inc provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.