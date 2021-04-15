Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Science Applications International worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

