24,464 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

BPYU opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.