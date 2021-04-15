Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.78 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of GMS worth $72,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

