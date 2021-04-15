Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,897 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.03% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $73,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

