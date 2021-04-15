Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $74,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 254,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,923,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 445,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.69. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

