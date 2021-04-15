Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $281,000 Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

