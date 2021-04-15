Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

