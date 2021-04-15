Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CMTL opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $657.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

