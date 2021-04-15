Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $75,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $177.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

